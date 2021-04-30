Skip to main content

TechnologyBitcoin rises 6.54% to $57,098.08

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille, France, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bitcoin rose 6.54% to $57,098.08 on Friday, adding $3,504.11 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 105.9% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It is down 12% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.06 % to $2,787.35 on Friday, adding $29.29 to its previous close.

