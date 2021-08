Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 7.07% to $47,587.38 at 2200 GMT on Friday, adding $3,142.93 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 71.6% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 7.86% to $3,284.18 on Friday, adding $243.55 to its previous close.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

