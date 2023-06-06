Bitcoin surges 5.56% to $27,171















June 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.56% to $27,171 at 19:57 GMT on Tuesday, adding $1,432 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 64.7% from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1.

Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 4.72% to $1,896.1 on Tuesday, adding $85.4 to its previous close.

Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











