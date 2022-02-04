Bitcoin surges 8.82% to $40,611

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 8.82% to $40,611.4 at 2202 GMT on Friday, adding $3,291.29 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.2% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.53% to $2,954.68 on Friday, adding $257.12 to its previous close.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru

