1 minute read
Bitcoin surges 8.82% to $40,611
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 8.82% to $40,611.4 at 2202 GMT on Friday, adding $3,291.29 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.2% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 9.53% to $2,954.68 on Friday, adding $257.12 to its previous close.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.