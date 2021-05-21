Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyBitcoin under pressure as comeback fades

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains from the Asia session, as its recovery from this week's plunge shows signs of faltering.

Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling 2% to $2,714.

Ether is down 24% for the week and bitcoin down 15%.

