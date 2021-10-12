Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest $1 bln into music

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Tuesday it would employ $1 billion in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management to buy music rights, record songs and manage catalogues, at a time when online streaming has gained popularity.

As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, an adviser to the London-listed investor of music catalogues Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG.L), which will also benefit from the investment in the form of rights to co-invest in future acquisitions.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

