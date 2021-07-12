Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Blank-check firm ACE Convergence, Achronix scrap $2 bln merger

2 minute read

July 12 (Reuters) - Achronix Semiconductor Corp and blank-check firm ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV.O) said on Monday they had agreed to terminate their $2.1 billion merger announced in January.

The deal was subject to meeting certain closing conditions, including getting the necessary regulatory approvals, the companies said, adding they would be unable to close the merger by the July 15 deadline or thereafter.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Blake said Achronix "remains committed to pursuing additional options to become a public company."

Neither party will be required to pay a termination fee as the decision to terminate the deal was mutual, the companies said.

Achronix, founded in 2004, supplies field programmable gate arrays, the electronic components used to build reconfigurable digital circuits, for use in 5G equipment and cloud computing.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) like ACE use proceeds from an initial public offering to buy a private company and then take it public.

ACE raised $230 million in its IPO in July last year. Shares of the blank-check firm were flat at $9.95 in premarket trading.

Since SPACs typically face a two-year deadline to find a merger target, ACE has until July next year to hunt for another company to take public.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:29 AM UTCWalmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms

Walmart Inc-owned (WMT.N) Flipkart will double its valuation in less than three years to $37.6 billion after the latest funding that included SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), as the Indian online retailer gears up to go public later this year.

TechnologyAfter U.S. push, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland sticks to its guns
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources
TechnologyGoogle to fight EU antitrust fine at court hearing from Sept. 27 - sources
TechnologyCryptocurrency trading volumes slump 40% in June, data shows