Block reports 26% rise in first-quarter revenue















May 4 (Reuters) - Block Inc (SQ.N) posted a rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as its popular payments platform Cash App continued to drive growth, a metric investors will be closely watching following U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's disclosure in March of short positions in the firm.

The company posted total net revenue of $4.99 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up 26% from the prior year, compared with analysts' estimate of $4.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington Editing by Chris Reese











