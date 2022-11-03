Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc (SQ.N) posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17% rise in total net revenue from the year prior at $4.52 billion in the third quarter.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington Editing by Chris Reese











