Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance - Telegraph















Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of Binance last week amid the cryptocurrency exchange's struggles to launch in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

"I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have no role with it [or] any related entity," Johnson told The Telegraph.

He joined as an adviser at one of Binance's subsidiaries in September, the report added.

Binance and a spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters reported in October that Binance had sought ways to circumvent regulatory scrutiny in Britain.

Last month, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) called on lawmakers to show their support for its decision to not to grant licences to scores of crypto exchanges in the aftermath of the collapse of industry major FTX.

Last year, the FCA had also warned that Binance did not hold "any form" of permission to offer services regulated by Britain.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











