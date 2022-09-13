Bottlenecks, supply problems improving at ABB robotics division - board member

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Head of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation business Sami Atiya poses next to robots in Zurich, Switzerland February 22, 2021. ABB/Oliver Baer/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

MUNICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors and other components for ABB (ABBN.S)'s robotics division are improving, the board member responsible for the unit said late on Monday.

"It's getting better right now, but it's not over yet," Sami Atiya, head of ABB's robotics division, told reporters in Munich. "It will take a few quarters," he added.

He said despite tough economic conditions in Europe, the division had not yet seen order cancellations.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.