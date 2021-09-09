Skip to main content

Box prevails in fight with Starboard over board seats-sources

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Box Inc (BOX.N) is poised to win a proxy contest against Starboard Value after the cloud services provider's shareholders backed all three board directors that the hedge fund was challenging, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources cautioned that it was possible that the outcome could still change when Box's annual shareholder meeting is convened later on Thursday. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Starboard and Box declined to comment.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston

