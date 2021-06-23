Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Brazil medical firm Fleury hit by cyberattack

1 minute read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab company Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA) said in a securities filing that a cyberattack had resulted in a partial outage of its information technology systems on Tuesday.

Fleury said it was evaluating the impact of the cyberattack and taking actions to minimize its effects. The company said it would inform the market in a timely manner regarding any relevant updates on the situation.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · June 22, 2021 · 8:05 PM UTCFacebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

TechnologyGoogle likely to soon face antitrust claims over Play store from U.S. states - sources
TechnologyAmazon sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags
TechnologyTwitter opens applications to test new content subscription features
TechnologyU.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation