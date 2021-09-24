Skip to main content

Technology

Brazil telecoms regulator says 5G auction rules to be published by Monday

1 minute read

Hanging cubes display 5G logos at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's government expects to attract some 50 billion reais ($9.35 billion) in bids from a planned auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum, with auction rules to be issued by Monday, telecoms regulator Anatel Superintendent Abraão Balbino said on Friday.

Balbino said that the value of the projected capital expenditures made by the companies will be discounted from the bids, with 40 billion reais in capital expenditures expected.

($1 = 5.3471 reais)

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:48 PM UTC

New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that thanks to new semiconductor plants that are planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has pummelled the car industry this year should be short term in nature.

Technology
Factbox: Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng
Technology
Explainer: What's new in China's crackdown on crypto?
Technology
Nexi exec says group interested in digital euro, no formal talks with ECB
Technology
Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle