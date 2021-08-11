Brazilian online home decor retailer Westwing seeks buyer - report

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian home decor e-commerce platform Westwing (WEST3.SA) is looking for a buyer for its operations, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

The retailer listed its shares on the Sao Paulo stock exchange B3 in February, when it priced its shares at 13 reais ($2.51) each. On Tuesday, shares closed at 9.89 reais, with a market capitalization of 1.08 billion reais.

In a statement, Westwing said it is constantly monitoring potential deal opportunities, but that it did not have any concrete agreement to announce.

($1 = 5.1895 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens

