Brazilian tech firm says buys financial app company Mobile2you

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian tech firm Totvs (TOTS3.SA) said on Monday its Dimensa SA unit had bought financial app developer Mobile2you for 26.9 million reais ($5.07 million).

Totvus said in a securities filing that the purchase was aimed at expanding its offer of products and services to its customers and strengthening its position in the B2B technologies segment for the financial sector and fintechs.

($1 = 5.3041 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler

