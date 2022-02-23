Brazil's Americanas gradually resumes e-commerce ops after online break-in

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA (AMER3.SA) said on Wednesday it is gradually resuming its e-commerce operations after suffering an online break-in during the weekend, adding that there is no evidence of its database being compromised after the incident.

Shares in the company rose 4.7% to 31.19 reais immediately after it released a securities filing on the matter. Americanas was the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index (.BVSP), which was up 0.5%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.