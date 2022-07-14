Brazil's Itau eyes offering crypto services to retail clients

A man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) is considering offering services for retail clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, in the future, an executive said on Thursday.

Itau's digital assets chief executive Vanessa Fernandes did not provide details on when such a platform could be available. The bank announced on Thursday a new token trading platform.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

