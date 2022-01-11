Technology
Brazil's Localiza says systems partially affected by 'cyber incident'
SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental company Localiza (RENT3.SA) said on Tuesday it suffered a partial interruption of some of its systems due to a cyber security incident, according to a securities filing.
Localiza Rent a Car SA, as it is formally known, added the systems are already being reestablished and there was no evidence of a breach in the company's database nor of any personal data extraction.
