SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian technology company Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA (LWSA3.SA) said it is mulling a listing in the United States, according to a securities filing late on Monday.

Locaweb said the discussions over a potential U.S. listing are preliminary and no decision has been taken yet.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Louise Heavens

