Brazil's Meliuz announces blockchain partnership with fintech Liqi

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Meliuz SA (CASH3.SA) on Friday announced a partnership with blockchain fintech Liqi as it aims to make its cryptocurrency operations "even more robust".

The partnership might involve the acquisition of a minority stake in Liqi, depending on some performance indicators, Meliuz said in a securities filing, without providing further detail.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.