Brazil's PagSeguro posts 29% growth in profit

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial technology company PagSeguro Digital (PAGS.N) reported a 29% growth in first quarter net income, supported by a strengthening customer base and revenue expansion.

The New York-listed company posted net profit of 350 million reais ($71.60 million), while its total revenue for the quarter grew 66% from the the previous year to 3.42 billion reais.

($1 = 4.8880 reais)

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.