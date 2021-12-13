Technology
Brazil's Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor
1 minute read
SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation (NUE.N) for $400 million.
Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022, adding that it underscores its focus on core businesses and its commitment to a leaner portfolio. JFE Steel Corp holds the remaining 50% stake in California Steel Industries.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.