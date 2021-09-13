Skip to main content

Future of Money

Brevan Howard expands further into crypto

By
2 minute read

Representations of the virtual currency stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

  • Hires Colleen Sullivan from CMT Digital
  • Sullivan to lead private, venture investments
  • Launches new crypto division, BH Digital

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday it was expanding its crypto business, bringing in a new executive to lead private and venture investments in the space and launching a new division, BH Digital.

Brevan, more famous for its bets on macroeconomic trends, has been among the most high-profile of major funds moving into the fledgling world of crypto trading, known for its highly volatile markets and scope for outsize gains.

After launching a digital assets fund and saying in May that its flagship fund would invest in cryptocurrencies, the firm said on Monday it had hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead private and venture investments in crypto.

Sullivan, who specialised in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments at trading firm CMT, will also chair the investment committee of a new strategy focused on crypto technology, it said in a statement.

"Colleen's exceptional track record in making highly successful crypto venture investments will be of tremendous benefit to Brevan Howard clients and underscores the firm’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets," Brevan CEO Aron Landy said.

Separately, Brevan also said it was launching a new business division, BH Digital, to manage and "significantly expand" its cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 8:08 AM UTC

Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability.

Future of Money
Brevan Howard expands further into crypto
Future of Money
EXCLUSIVE U.S. Treasury, financial industry discuss cryptocurrency 'stablecoins'
Future of Money
El Salvador's bitcoin digital wallet beset by technical glitches
Future of Money
Mind the gap: Bank of England warns banks over data deficiencies