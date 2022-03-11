Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Britain and Europe investigate Google and Facebook's ad services deal

1 minute read

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 11 (Reuters) - British and European regulators launched parallel probes into Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms' (FB.O) deal codenamed "Jedi Blue" over concerns they have hurt competition in markets for online display advertising services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters