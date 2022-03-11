Britain and Europe investigate Google and Facebook's ad services deal

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

March 11 (Reuters) - British and European regulators launched parallel probes into Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms' (FB.O) deal codenamed "Jedi Blue" over concerns they have hurt competition in markets for online display advertising services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.