Britain and Europe investigate Google and Facebook's ad services deal
March 11 (Reuters) - British and European regulators launched parallel probes into Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms' (FB.O) deal codenamed "Jedi Blue" over concerns they have hurt competition in markets for online display advertising services.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
