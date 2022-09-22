Britain to examine competition in cloud services

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator said it would investigate the position of cloud "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue in the market, to assess the strength of competition.

It also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

