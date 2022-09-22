1 minute read
Britain to examine competition in cloud services
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator said it would investigate the position of cloud "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue in the market, to assess the strength of competition.
It also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.
Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Andy Bruce
