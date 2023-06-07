Britain to host first global summit on artificial intelligence safety

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will host a global summit on artificial intelligence safety this autumn, the British government said on Wednesday, adding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden will also discuss the technology at their Thursday meeting.

The summit will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action, the British government said in a statement.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

That includes China, where the government is seeking to initiate artificial intelligence regulations, according to billionaire Elon Musk who met officials during his recent trip to China.

Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to the arrival of the internet.

Sunak is on a trip to the United States and will meet Biden at the White House on Thursday.

