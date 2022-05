The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Thursday launched its second probe into Google's advertising practices, saying the tech giant's practices could be distorting competition and that Google may have "illegally" favoured its own services over others.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

