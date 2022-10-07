Britain, U.S. make progress towards data adequacy deal

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the High-Level Economic Dialogue Second Annual Meeting in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/Pool/File Photo















LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States are making progress towards a data adequacy agreement in the coming weeks that would ease the burden on businesses using time-consuming and costly data transfer tools, the British government said on Friday.

A data adequacy agreement would allow personal data to be transferred freely from the UK, the government said in a statement, following a meeting between U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and UK Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Andy Bruce











