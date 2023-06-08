Britain, U.S. to work together on AI safety, says Sunak















WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States have agreed to work together on artificial intelligence safety, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"Today, the President and I agreed to work together on AI safety," Sunak said at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"The UK looks forward to hosting the first global summit on AI safety later this year, so that we can seize the extraordinary possibilities of this new technological age, and do so with confidence."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William Schomberg











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.