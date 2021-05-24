Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyBritain welcomes U.S. commitment to tax on digital companies

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain welcomes the United States' renewed commitment to reaching an agreement on how large digital companies are taxed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding such firms should pay tax that reflects their activities.

"Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed is a priority, and we welcome the U.S.'s renewed commitment to reaching a solution," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's crucial that any agreement ensures digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:36 AM UTCChina crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny.

TechnologyBitcoin fights back after Sunday sell-off
TechnologyHuawei founder urges software push to counter U.S. sanctions
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
TechnologyBritain welcomes U.S. commitment to tax on digital companies

Britain welcomes the United States' renewed commitment to reaching an agreement on how large digital companies are taxed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding such firms should pay tax that reflects their activities.