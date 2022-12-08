Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates on cloud strength















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment.

Companies are increasingly investing in the infrastructure needed to support a switch to hybrid work models, giving Broadcom - which makes chips for data centers, routers and Wi-Fi modems - an edge over competitors with more exposure to smartphones and PCs.

Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as a major customer, stands to gain from the global roll-out of 5G that will boost demand for higher-priced chips used in smart phones.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of about $8.9 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.78 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 21% to $8.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.90 billion.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel











