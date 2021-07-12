Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

2 minute read

The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 12 (Reuters) - Chip and software company Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The acquisition could be finalized in the coming weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE)

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The acquisition would help Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Broadcom expand its infrastructure software solutions business.

North Carolina-based SAS provides data and analytics solutions to customers in 147 countries spread across several industries, including banking, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

The company's software is used by more than 83,000 business, government and university sites, according to its website.

Broadcom shares were 1.4% higher in volatile trading, having declined as much as 1.4% to $473.26 after the report.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 3:23 PM UTCWalmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms

Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart on Monday ushered back SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) as an investor in a $3.6 billion funding round, doubling the Indian online retailer's valuation to $37.6 billion in less than three years and ahead of its expected market debut.

TechnologyAfter U.S. push, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland sticks to its guns
TechnologyHuawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits
TechnologyCryptocurrency trading volumes slump 40% in June, data shows
TechnologyVirgin Galactic files for $500 mln stock sale, shares tumble