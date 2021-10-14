Skip to main content

BT targets cyber growth with launch of AI platform Eagle-i

Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson//File Photo

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L) launched its Eagle-i cybersecurity platform on Thursday, building on its recent investment in Silicon Valley company Safe Security and partnerships with McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet to use AI to detect and tackle attacks.

The British company has identified cybersecurity as an opportunity to grow revenue from multinationals and governments.

It said Eagle-i will enable its customers to respond more rapidly to threats across their operations, including both public and private cloud.

"Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals," said BT Security managing director Kevin Brown.

