Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

The Bumble Inc. (BMBL) app is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration as the dating app operator made its debut IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year's economic reopening.

After last year's lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people to use its app and spend on features.

The company, owner of the dating app where women make the first move, said total paying users rose 4.6% to 2.9 million in the quarter.

Total revenue was $200.5 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $198.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.