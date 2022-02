Zip logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Sezzle logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Buy now pay later firm Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) on Monday said it would acquire smaller U.S.-based rival Sezzle Inc for about A$491 million ($352.59 million).

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

