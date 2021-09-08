Skip to main content

ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 bln - The Information

1 minute read

A man walks by a logo of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Sept 8 (Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to $5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company and the banks have discussed raising between $4 billion to $5 billion, but the exact size of the loan has not been finalised yet as the debt financing talks are still ongoing, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

