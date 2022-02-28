California issues permits to Cruise, Waymo for autonomous vehicle service

A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco where it does most of its testing, in California, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Heather Somerville

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Monday issued permits to self-driving units of General Motors (GM.N) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) to allow for passenger service in autonomous vehicles with safety drivers present.

CPUC said the GM unit Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo are under Drivered Deployment permits authorized to collect fares from passengers and may offer shared rides. Prior to the announcement Cruise and Waymo had been permitted to provide passenger service only on a testing basis with no fare collection permitted.

