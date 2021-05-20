A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

California's clean air regulator on Thursday adopted rules to mandate that nearly all trips on Uber's and Lyft's ride-hailing platforms have to be in electric vehicles over the next few years, the first such regulation by a U.S. state.

The rules, adopted through a unanimous vote by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), mandate that EVs account for 90% of ride-hailing vehicle miles traveled by 2030.

That is a lesser goal than the companies themselves have set: Both Uber (UBER.N) and Lyft (LYFT.O) last year committed to converting their U.S. fleets entirely to EVs by that year.

But the companies said achieving those goals is unrealistic without additional government subsidies for EVs and charging infrastructure.

In written comments to the agency ahead of Thursday's vote, Uber and Lyft called on California regulators and legislators to provide more incentives to avoid saddling their many lower and middle-income drivers with the costs for the transition.

The companies said CARB's targets were based on uncertain and unrealistic assumptions, risking harm to their drivers if EV and charging availability does not expand as projected by regulators.

