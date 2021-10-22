Skip to main content

Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it had obtained a court order to advance its investigation into whether Google's online advertising business is hurting competition, according to a statement.

The Competition Bureau's court order "requires Google to produce records and written information that are relevant to the Bureau's investigation," the statement said. "The Bureau's investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time."

