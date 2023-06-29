Canada tells Microsoft that Activision deal is likely to lessen competition, court filing shows

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Department of Justice told lawyers for Microsoft that it had concluded that the deal to buy Activision "is likely to" lead to less competition in some aspects of gaming, according to a court filing on Thursday.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the bureau said that it had communicated to Microsoft and Activision that the deal would likely lead to less competition in "gaming consoles and multigame subscription services (as well as

cloud gaming)."

Reporting by Diane Bartz















