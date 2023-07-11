Factbox: Canadian companies halt ads on Facebook, Instagram after Meta blocks news access
July 11 (Reuters) - Several Canadian companies and government agencies have stopped advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta Platforms (META.O) decided to stop news access on the apps over a law that requires payments to local news publishers.
The "Online News Act", which was approved by the Canadian parliament and received a royal assent on June 22, prompted a similar response from Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O).
Below is a list of companies that have paused advertising on Meta's social media platforms:
