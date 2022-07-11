Canadian payments system Interac says adding backup network supplier after Rogers outage

The headquarters of Rogers Communications Inc. is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian online payments service Interac said on Monday it was adding another network provider to its system after an outage at Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) last week left millions of Canadians locked out of online payments.

"We are adding a supplier (besides Rogers) to strengthen our existing network redundancy so Canadians can continue to rely on Interac daily," Interac told Reuters in a statement.

Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, did not say which network provider it was going to use as a back-up to Rogers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, writing by Ismail Shakil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.