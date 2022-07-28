Capgemini lifts annual growth forecast

The logo of Capgemini is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 28 (Reuters) - French IT consulting company Capgemini (CAPP.PA) on Thursday raised its growth target for 2022, as demand for digital transformation services boosted second-quarter revenue.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, now expects revenue growth of 14-15% at constant currency, against previous guidance of 8-10%.

It also confirmed its operating margin target of 12.9% to 13.1% for the full year and organic free cash flow target above 1.7 billion euros.

"This is the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and strong bookings demonstrating our strong momentum and market share gains", Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

Reporting by Elena Vardon and Lina Golovnya; editing by David Evans

