Capgemini posts weaker revenue growth in first quarter















May 4 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini (CAPP.PA) on Thursday reported a weaker revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a year-ago period, citing a tense economic environment with clients adopting a "wait-and-watch stance".

Still, the company's revenue reached 5.73 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in the reported period, 10.9% above the first three months in 2022.

Cloud services for years have been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home.

Now, investors are looking to see whether there is a glut in capacity that will lead to investment cuts as companies deal with rising costs amid soaring inflation, while interest rate hikes have squeezed consumer demand.

The sector downturn forced tech giants including Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Meta (META.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) to slash jobs.

Capgemini, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, in February announced plans to ease hiring after growing its workforce by 11% in 2022, pointing to the sluggish demand for AI, data and cloud services.

At the end of March, the pace of expansion had dropped to 5% year-on-year with a headcount of 357,000 workers.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











