Carnival is fined $5 million by New York over cybersecurity violations
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - A New York state regulator on Friday fined Carnival Corp (CCL.N) $5 million over "significant" cybersecurity violations, as the cruise line operator suffered at least four cybersecurity events that exposed a substantial amount of sensitive, personal data belonging to its customers.
New York's Department of Financial Services said Carnival violated a state regulation requiring greater oversight, reporting and training to prevent data breaches, including ransomware attacks, and as a result filed improper compliance certifications from 2018 to 2020.
