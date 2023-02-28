Casio teams with Finland's Polar Electro on smartwatch















HELSINKI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese watchmaker Casio Computer (6952.T) has partnered with Finnish heart rate monitoring pioneer Polar Electro for its latest fitness smartwatch, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Casio launched what it called its first smartwatch in 2021 using Google's (GOOGL.O) Wear operating system, entering the wearables market dominated by Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung (005930.KS).

Casio will add Polar's technology to its newest smartwatch, it said. Polar said it would also offer its algorithms to other commercial partners.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We have seen a growing global interest from people wanting to better understand their own health and bodies for years now," Takashi Uema, Casio's head of global marketing, said in a statement.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; editing by Jason Neely











