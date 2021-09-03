Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Castor Bidco raises offer for Italy's Cerved to 10.50 euros per share

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Financial data and technology firm ION Group's vehicle Castor Bidco said it would raise its bid for Italian credit analysis and management group Cerved Group (CERV.MI) to 10.50 euros ($12.49) per share, if it acquires over 90% of the total stake.

If the threshold is not met, Castor Bidco will stick to its previous offer of 10.20 euros per Cerved share, it said on Friday.

With the increased offer price, Cerved gains a valuation of 2.05 billion euros, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 0.8407 euros)

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

