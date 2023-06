GDANSK, June 11 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt (CDR.WA) will release a highly-anticipated expansion to its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 called "Phantom Liberty" on Sept. 26, the company announced during Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday.

"Phantom Liberty" will be released on PC and next-generation consoles.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











