CD Projekt says no 'monumental' delay to Witcher 3 next-gen release

Participants hold torches during a role play event at the Moszna Castle in Moszna, Poland October 10, 2019. Fans of the 'Witcher' book and video game series attend a 'school' where they dress up in costumes and role play witchers fighting supernatural creatures. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

GDANSK, April 14 (Reuters) - A board member of Polish video game maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) said on Thursday there is no "monumental" delay to its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles, a day after the company postponed the release.

CD Projekt had said on Wednesday it had taken work on the version back in-house and postponed the release, previously planned for the second quarter. read more

"There has been a lot of insinuations that we are going to launch the game like in June next year or something like that. That's completely not the case," Michal Nowakowski, board member and head of business development told a conference call, though he didn't offer a timeline for its availability.

"Nobody is saying the game is delayed in some monumental time gap ahead of us," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Adrianna Ebert; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.